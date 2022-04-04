HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Now Owns A Bit Of Twitter Too. Here's How

Tesla CEO Elon Musk now owns a bit of Twitter too. Here's how

Twitter shares surged about 26% in premarket trading following Musk's acquisition of 9.2% stake in the micro-blogging platform.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 05:22 PM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and logo pf Twitter (R).
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and logo pf Twitter (R).
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and logo pf Twitter (R).
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and logo pf Twitter (R).

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acquired a 9.2% stake in social media platform Twitter Inc after purchasing approximately 73.5 million shares, becoming its biggest shareholder. The move comes just a week after the entrepreneur hinted that he might shake up the social media industry. After the news of Musk's purchase of shares in Twitter was revealed, the micro-blogging platform's shares surged about 26% in premarket trading.

Last month, 50-year-old Musk had put up a poll on Twitter, asking his more than 80 million followers whether the social media platform adheres to the principles of free speech. After more than 70% of his followers said no, he asked whether a new platform was needed and said he was giving serious thought to starting one of his own.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Tesla crypto tokens rise as Shanghai shutdown discontinued)

Musk has been an avid user of Twitter and also its major critic, often using the platform to put up polls or make major announcements. He has also regularly run into trouble on the platform given his quirky tweets, and currently, he is seeking to exit a 2018 deal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that put controls in place related to his tweeting about the electric-car maker. Given this, it is an interesting development that the entrepreneur now holds a major chunk of shares in Twitter.

At the moment, it is unclear what Musk is planning to do with his stake in Twitter. The filing with the SEC shows that the date of the event that triggered the disclosure was March 14. The type of form used for this often indicates that the investor isn’t seeking to acquire control of a company, or to influence who controls it.

This new development at Twitter will be yet another major test for new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who replaced Jack Dorsey after he unexpectedly resigned in November.

(with inputs from agencies)

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 05:10 PM IST
TAGS: Elon Musk Tesla Twitter
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city