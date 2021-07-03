Porsche, Voda working on real-time traffic warning system to reduce accidents

Porsche and Vodafone, along with HERE Technologies, are working together to improve road safety and reduce the number of road accidents. To attain this objective, they are conducting a feasibility study with the help of 5G technology and precise, real-time identification and localization of hazardous traffic situations.

The three companies are developing a real-time traffic warning system so that vehicles and their drivers can receive hazard warnings directly, preventing any delay, and therefore be responded to immediately. The warning system is currently being tested under conditions similar to everyday situations at the Vodafone 5G Mobility Lab in Aldenhoven, Germany.

The idea is to help drivers to prevent accidents in hazardous situations that are not visible or difficult to see for them. For example, when the view is blocked by the traffic ahead. This data will be captured using camera and sensor systems thanks to artificial intelligence and high-definition map and positioning technology. The obtained data will be processed and evaluated directly on the roadside through Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC). Then using 5G tech and an intelligent MQTT message broker, dedicated alerts will be transmitted to drivers travelling towards the hazard.

File photo of a Porsche car in a traffic situation.

Live Sense software development kit (SDK) from HERE Technologies, HD maps and positioning technology will be used together to detect dangerous situations ahead. The system will be integrated into consumer devices with front-facing cameras and will be able to identify objects and changes in the behaviour of other road users or road conditions that could lead to hazardous situations. "Location technology combined with 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing enables powerful solutions that make roads safer," says Antina Lee, Product Innovation team member at HERE Technologies.

After the initial tests in the Vodafone lab, the companies plan to further optimise the real-time warning system and evaluate its potential in everyday use. They plan to conduct additional tests at different locations under a variety of road conditions.







