Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to sports new look at Gamescom

Porsche introduced the Vision Gran Turismo concept car which is a first from the premium sports car maker specifically for use in a video game.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 17:48 PM
Porsche introduced the Vision Gran Turismo in December last year. (Porsche)
Porsche introduced the Vision Gran Turismo in December last year. (Porsche)
Porsche introduced the Vision Gran Turismo in December last year. (Porsche)
Porsche introduced the Vision Gran Turismo in December last year.

Porsche will showcase the Vision Gran Turismo at Gamescom, the world’s largest public trade fair for video games that begins on August 24. Porsche shared the appearance of the Vision Gran Turismo which will change over the course of the show as the artist Vexx will be painting it live in his signature street art style. Porsche introduced this concept car which is a first from the premium sports car maker specifically for use in a video game.

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo designed by Vexx will be drivable in the Gran Turismo 7 game at the fair, informed the automaker. Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Porsche AG Robert Ader said in recent years, Porsche is focusing on expanding its commitment to the gaming and e-sports community. “We have reached an important milestone with the Vision Gran Turismo as the first sports car developed purely for a virtual space. By painting it, Vexx will now give the vehicle a completely new look as well," Ader added. The artist Vexx stated this is a unique opportunity to create a completely new design for the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo.

(Also see | In pics: Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is a virtual masterpiece

 Porsche introduced the Vision Gran Turismo in December last year which was scheduled for a PS4 and PS5 release earlier this year. The automaker not only created the vehicle for the virtual world but also went ahead to create a prototype for the rear world. This is reportedly the first time Porsche developed a car for the Grand Turismo game brand. Porsche had stated earlier that the Vision Gran Turismo was designed by a team of designers who were also enthusiastic gamers.

(Also read | 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS unveiled globally )

Apart from the hand-painted Vision Gran Turismo, the Porsche stand will also offer the redesigned ‘Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Vexx’ as a 1:18-scale model at the event.  

 

 

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 17:48 PM IST
TAGS: Vision Gran Turismo Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Porsche
