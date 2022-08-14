HT Auto
Home Auto News Porsche Unveils One Off 911 Sally Carrera Edition

Porsche unveils one-off 911 Sally Carrera Edition

Porsche 911 Sally Carrera Edition will debut at Monterey Car Week.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2022, 09:44 AM
Porsche will auction the Sally Special for charity.
Porsche will auction the Sally Special for charity.
Porsche will auction the Sally Special for charity.
Porsche will auction the Sally Special for charity.

Porsche has brought Sally from Pixar movie Cars to life. They have built a 911 that they are calling Sally Special. It will be a one-off model that will debut at Monterey Car Week. To create the Sally Special, the manufacturer took help from the original creative team of the Cars movie. The aim was to create Sally but in the modern world. In the movie, Sally's character was based on a 911 that was from 2002.

(Also read: Ola confirms new electric car, electric scooter and EV battery for August 15)

The 911 Carrera from 2002 came with a 3.6-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine that produced 320 hp of max power and 370 Nm of peak torque. It was offered with a six-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maserati Quattroporte (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Quattroporte
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9 kmpl
₹1.64 - 1.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M5
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.12 kmpl
₹1.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E63
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.62 kmpl
₹1.7 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

On the other hand, the Sally Special is based on the 911 Carrera GTS. It uses a 3.0-litre flat-six engine that is twin-turbocharged. It produces 473 hp of max power and 569 Nm of peak torque. The Sally Special comes mated to a seven-speed manual gearbox.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
Ka-chow! is the catchphrase of Lightning McQueen
Ka-chow! is the catchphrase of Lightning McQueen
Ka-chow! is the catchphrase of Lightning McQueen
Ka-chow! is the catchphrase of Lightning McQueen

The Sally Special is finished in a unique paint colour called Sally Blue Metallic. It is quite close to what was there in the movie. Porsche has given special attention to detail. In the movie, Sally had a tattoo, and Porsche has done a pinstripe tattoo but it is only visible when the spoiler is deployed. Then there are a new set of wheels. They measure 20-inch in the front and 21-inches at the rear.

In the interior, the cabin is finished in Sally Blue colour and there are quite a few easter eggs from the movie. There is a badge on the B-pillar that shows Sally's signature. The driving mode knob on the steering wheel says “Kachow! Mode". The Cars logo is there on the tire valve stem and a small drawing of Sally is on the passenger side of the dashboard.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2022, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche 911 Porsche 91
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Driving a smart car? Your car might be keeping a tab on you
Driving a smart car? Your car might be keeping a tab on you
Audi, Porsche, Kia say US EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation
Audi, Porsche, Kia say US EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation
Nearly 1.7 million Ford, Lincoln vehicles under scanner for possible brake issue
Nearly 1.7 million Ford, Lincoln vehicles under scanner for possible brake issue
Honda CB300F review: Worth the price?
Honda CB300F review: Worth the price?
National highway construction slows down to 20.43 km per day during April-July
National highway construction slows down to 20.43 km per day during April-July

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city