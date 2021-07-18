Porsche sells 19,822 Taycan EVs globally; says at par with Porsche 911 sportscar

Porsche announced its sales reports for its first six months this year and it shows a 31 per cent increase in sales compared to the same period last year. The car maker delivered about 153,656 vehicles globally thanks to a significant demand growth observed in all model series and global sales regions.

The most successful model came out to be Porsche Cayenne as 44,050 units of the car have been delivered. This shows a 12 per cent growth in the sales of this model from last year. The Porsche Macan sold 43,618 units registering a 27 per cent increase. Porsche's most popular and all-electric model, the Porsche Taycan sold about 19,822 units worldwide. The company notes that with this, the model range is on a par with the sports car icon, the 911, which had 20,611 deliveries that shows an increase of 22 per cent. The Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models saw 11,922 units delivered to customers respectively while the Panamera model sold 13,633 units, registering a high of six per cent.

The United States market observed a strong growth, showing an increase of 50 per cent as 36,326 vehicles were delivered there while China remained the largest market as 48,654 customers took the delivery of their new Porsche cars in the first half of the year. Porsche notes that the demand for two-door sports cars has recently grown in a significant manner in China. The deliveries in Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East also rose by a quarter as 69,198 sports cars were delivered there. Porsche also recorded an increase of 25 per cent in Europe as it delivered 40,435 units while Germany received 13,094 vehicles, registering an increase of 22 per cent.

Member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG Detlev von Platen says that this sales record is a positive push for the brand in this tiring time. “We are extremely delighted with the high level of demand for our sports cars – the increase in deliveries in the first half of the year is above that of the overall market," he adds.