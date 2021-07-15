Rumoured Porsche hypercar could change the rules of four-wheeled engagement

At a time when performance car makers are turning attention towards electric mobility, Porsche has been trying to stay ahead of the battery-powered curve with options of its own. But while the attention of the world has been on the Porsche Taycan EV, a report suggests that the Stuttgart-based car company may also be prepping a brand-new hypercar that could sit on the top of its own product pyramid.

As per a report in Drive, Porsche may have already started work on this hypercar and may well be putting all its expertise into it. Referring to information sourced from a Porsche employee in the US, the report further suggests that Porsche may have already reached out to select group of exclusive VIP buyers for what well could be a road-legal ultra high-performance machine.

(Also read: Lamborghini Huracan STO road-legal race car launched at ₹4.99 crore)

While there is absolutely no official confirmation - or even a response - from Porsche regarding this, it may well be interesting to see if the proposed and planned hypercar is based on the latest-gen 911 or a Porsche race car from its motorsport wing.

It is being speculated that Porsche could make all of this official at some point in time in August.

It is important to note here that Porsche has not had a hypercar in its lineup since the 918 Spyder came to the end of its production road.