Porsche planning to develop 718 Cayman, Boxster EVs by 2025: Report

It was recently reported that Porsche is planning to stop selling the combustion-engine Macan model by 2024. However, no final decision has been taken yet was also stated in the report. Now, the sportscar company is aiming to turn the Porsche 718 into a fully electric model by 2025.

In the latest report by Car and Driver, sources have mentioned that Porsche is planning to convert one of its popular models into an electric version. Though, there are certain challenges that are waiting to be tackled by Porsche. It is concerned about the weight of the car as the automaker is aiming to keep it at 1655 kg. This might be a big obstacle for the brand as batteries are heavier. However, the report mentioned that Porsche is planning to put the 718 EV onto a new developed sports-car platform that will be far more than a shortened version of the PPE platform to address the concern of weight. The range of the electric vehicle is also a worry as Porsche has kept 402 km as its target range, added the report. It also conveyed that rand is putting efforts to increase its charging performance.

The report suggested that the brand will continue to sell both Boxster and Cayman form where the former may retain its fabric roof-top rather than converting it into a fixed-top. However, the final decision has not been revealed. It informed that the automaker may retain its body style but the new EV may get wider headlights similar to Taycan. Now, one has to wait and watch Porsche's next move to convert these popular models into EVs and also staying true to its sportscar DNA.

Porsche also recently announced that it will convert 80 percent of its product lineup into electric vehicles by 2030. It has also ventured into a partnership with Customcells to develop its high-performance battery cells.