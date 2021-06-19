Porsche introduces new infotainment system, says can almost understand driver

Porsche announced its new Communication Management 6.0 that is equipped with a suite of software that will help a driver to personalise his or her driving experience. With this, Porsche also introduced the digital functions of Taycan electric to combustion engine models for the first time.

In addition to the integration of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts with wireless Apple CarPlay support, the brand has also included Android Auto for the first time in this new management system. This means smartphones with the Android operating system can also integrate into the infotainment systems of the Porsche models.

With an improved layout, the Porsche Communication Management 6.0 (PCM 6.0) has a new font style, revised icon designs and colour scheme. The Voice Pilot voice assistant will be able to understand instructions in familiar language and the navigation system will be able to carry out the calculation of information and display them at a quicker pace, taking into account real-time traffic information.

This system empowers the driver to carry out commands without taking their hands off the steering wheel or eyes off the road by simply saying “Hey Porsche". It can increase or decrease the interior temperature as per the user's instruction. The massage seats and ambient lights can also be controlled similarly. Voice Pilot that permanently stays online, will continue to learn new phrases which will upgrade the system to support the driver more.

It can also become the digital basis of adaptive music that is music can adapt to the driving style. Manager Navigation and Infotainment at Porsche AG Martin Bayer said that the PCM 6.0 combines the classic functionality of yesteryears with modern technology. “We have succeeded in combining the classic radio experience with the modern streaming experience," he said. The software updates for the infotainment system will be available via over-the-air technology.