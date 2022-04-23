Porsche, Audi form premium charging partnership in Japan

Porsche Japan and Audi Japan have collaborated to build a premium charging alliance in an effort to expand the 150kW rapid charging station network across Japan. This partnership between Audi and Porsche will make rapid charging stations run by both the premium automakers. This alliance will allow Porsche and Audi owners to use the 50 Porsche Turbocharger units at 41 locations and the 52 units nationwide from Audi Japan, for a total of 102 rapid chargers by the end of 2022.

The owners with their respective brand vehicles will be able to avail these charging stations from July 1 onwards. Porsche explained the alliance aims to expand charging services in Japan, merging both the brands' rapid charging station networks in both dealers and city networks. Porsche informed currently there are 50 units in operation in Japan of which 37 units are at 33 Porsche Centers which is out of 45 and there are 12 units as a part of the urban charging infrastructure including one unit at the Porsche Experience Center.

Porsche Turbocharger rapid charging units offer 150 kW output. This charger is capable to charge the battery of the Porsche Taycan to 80 per cent in 24 minutes, stated Porsche. The CEO of Porsche Japan Michael Kirsch said Porsche sees itself as a pioneer in the domain of rapid charging. “With the Premium Charging Alliance, we aim to join forces with other companies that also provide fast charging, meaning our customers spend less time charging their cars, finding more suitable locations and making driving electric vehicles more convenient," added Kirsch.

Porsche added Japan is a vital market for the brand and the premium automaker has steadily expanded since its inception in the country in 1995. Last year, Porsche sold 6,900 cars in the country of which the best-selling model was the Macan with 2,109 units, followed by the Porsche 911 whose 1,529 units were sold.

