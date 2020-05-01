Polaris appoints Lalit Sharma as head of Indian operations

Polaris India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based off-road vehicle maker Polaris Industries, on Friday said it has elevated Lalit Sharma to head its business in the country.

Sharma replaces, Pankaj Dubey who after 10 years in the company has moved on to pursue other career opportunities.

Sharma, who is currently heading Product, Parts Garments and Accessories, has been appointed as Country Manager Polaris India, effective April 20, Polaris said in a statement.

"I could not be more excited to see the business thrive under Sharma's direction despite current challenges in the economy and market place," Polaris EIMEA Vice President Rene Basei said.

Sharma brings significant experience from the automotive industry with competencies in cross- functional team leadership, after sales and supply chain management, he added.