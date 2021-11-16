PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway today: 5 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-touted Purvanchal Expressway on Tuesday and the 340-kilometre road promises to bring down travel time from the UP state capital of Lucknow to several eastern districts right up till border areas with Bihar. The expressway is also expected to cut down travel time for motorists coming from Delhi and travelling towards eastern UP, Bihar and beyond.

A ₹22,500 crore project, the foundation stone for Purvanchal Expressway was laid by PM Modi in Azamgarh back in July of 2018. And while Covid-19 outbreak resulted in some work-related delays, the expressway is now ready for motorists at large.

Just why is the Purvanchal Expressway significant and what does it hold for motorists? Here are five things to know about Purvanchal Expressway:

*At 341 kilometres, Purvanchal Expressway is one of the longest expressways in the country. It has six lanes for flowing traffic movement but this too can be expanded at a later stage, if felt necessary. The expressway originates from Chand Sarai near Lucknow and goes up until Haidaria in Ghazipur district.

*The Purvanchal Expressway will connect nine districts of Uttar Pradesh - Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur. Many of these districts are predominantly focused towards agriculture and the expressway could bolster easier and quicker transportation of goods.

*The eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh are seen as comparatevily more backwards than other parts here and the expressway has potential to attract investments which could come as a boost for people here. Additionally, quicker travel times to Lucknow may help people in a wide variety of ways - for medical needs, educational purposes and others.

*Tourism is expected to get a boost courtesy Purvanchal Expressway. While motorists can now expect quicker travel time when moving eastwards in the state, those heading for Delhi too have much to cheer as this expressway will help with quicker connections through Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway.

*Uttar Pradesh government expects 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles to use the expressway every day in the initial days after its opening. The number is likely to increase with passing time. While no toll will be collected intially, the government eventually expects to earn ₹203 crore each year, as per LiveHindustan.