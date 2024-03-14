HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Pm Modi Inaugurates India's First Automobile In Plant Railway Siding At Suzuki’s Gujarat Plant

PM Modi inaugurates India's first in-plant railway siding at Suzuki Gujarat

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2024, 12:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Once fully operational, the in-plant railway siding will be able to transport over 300,000 cars annually to 15 destinations across the country.
Suzuki Motor Gujarat In-Plant Railway Siding
The Suzuki Motor Gujarat's in-plant railway siding is a first-ever in India and aims to reduce the carbon footprint in logistics (X/Maruti Corp)
Suzuki Motor Gujarat In-Plant Railway Siding
The Suzuki Motor Gujarat's in-plant railway siding is a first-ever in India and aims to reduce the carbon footprint in logistics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first automobile in-plant railway siding at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) manufacturing facility. The new in-plant siding at SMG aims to reduce the carbon footprint in logistics bringing down fossil fuel consumption and reducing road congestion.

This is the first collaboration between Maruti Suzuki India and Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development (G-RIDE). Once fully operational, the in-plant railway siding will be able to transport over 300,000 cars annually to 15 destinations across the country.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.37 - 7.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.65 - 8.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.84 - 8.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Maruti to start manufacturing eVX, its first ever EV, in Gujarat from 2024

Suzuki Motor Gujarat In-Plant Railway Siding
The Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant is currently building its fourth assembly line taking total production to 1 million units per annum (PTI)
Suzuki Motor Gujarat In-Plant Railway Siding
The Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant is currently building its fourth assembly line taking total production to 1 million units per annum (PTI)

Speaking at the inauguration, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO - Maruti Suzuki said, "We are honoured to be part of the Prime Minister's ambitious Gati Shakti programme that fosters efficiencies in logistics. Today marks a significant milestone as we become India's first automobile company to have a railway siding facility within its manufacturing plant. As we gear to double our production capacity from 2 million units per annum to 4 million units per annum by FY31, the dispatches of vehicles from railways will also increase multifold. This in-plant railway facility reinforces our commitment towards sustainable mobility."

The new in-plant railway siding has been established as Maruti Suzuki is all set to increase production at the Gujarat facility. The automaker recently commenced construction of the fourth production line at the plant that will be operational by FY2027. The new assembly line is being built with an investment of 3,200 crore and will increase production to over 1 million units, up from the current 750,000 units per annum.

The Suzuki Gujarat plant was recently acquired by Maruti Suzuki India from Suzuki Motor Corporation. Japan. The board of directors gave their nod to the acquisition recently at a total purchase consideration of 12,841.1 crore.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2024, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: eVX Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Suzuki Motor Gujarat in plant railway siding car transportation train railway transportation cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.