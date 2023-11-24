HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Approves Allotment Of 1.23 Crore Shares To Suzuki To Buy Stake At Suzuki Motor Gujarat

Maruti approves allotment of 1.23 crore shares to Suzuki Motor

By: PTI
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2023, 11:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said its board has approved allotment of over 1.23 crore shares to its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) on a preferential basis for the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat.

Maruti Suzuki
File photo of an employee assembling different parts onto a car panel at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar. The carmaker has approved allotment of over 1.23 crore shares to its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation to buy out 100 per cent stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat. (REUTERS)
Maruti Suzuki
File photo of an employee assembling different parts onto a car panel at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar. The carmaker has approved allotment of over 1.23 crore shares to its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation to buy out 100 per cent stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat.

The company's board has approved allotment of 1,23,22,514 shares to SMC having face value of 5 each at a price of 10,420.85 per share, the auto major said in a regulatory filing. As per the valuation report issued by RBSA Valuation Advisors LLP, the 10,420.85 price per share approved by Maruti Suzuki board is equivalent to 12,841.1 crore in value terms.

With the allotment, SMC's stake in Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) will increase to 58.19 per cent from the earlier 56.48 per cent.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki shareholders had approved a proposal to issue shares on a preferential basis to SMC as consideration for a related party transaction for the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki YTB
₹ 7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.80 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.35 - 9.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The MSI board, in its meeting held on July 31, 2023, had approved the termination of the contract manufacturing agreement with SMG and the acquisition of its shares by SMC at a price to be determined in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Also Read : How Maruti Suzuki nosed ahead of its rivals in SUV sales in India.

MSI Chairman R C Bhargava had said that the share-swap method adopted for the acquisition of SMG is far better for the shareholders of the company. He had reiterated that the aim of the acquisition was to align the production operations under a single management, taking into consideration the company's future growth prospects when it envisages to have a total production of 40 lakh units annually by 2030-31.

Since 2014, SMC has invested 18,000 crore in SMG. A fully-owned subsidiary of SMC, SMG supplies its entire production exclusively to MSI. SMG, which was incorporated in 2014, has a production facility in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum.

Shares of MSI were trading 0.08 per cent up at 10,501.95 apiece on the BSE.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2023, 11:58 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Suzuki Motor

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 270 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.