Piaggio rolls out warranty & free service extension for customers in India

With the majority of Indian states under lockdown situation to control the resurgence of Covid-19 in the country, a number of automakers are coming forward to extend help to the customers since dealerships and service touchpoints remain shut at the moment.

Piaggio India on Friday announced that it has decided to extend the warranty and free service plans for the Aprilia and Vespa customers in view of the second wave of Covid-19. The company has extended free services and warranty plans until July 31st, 2021.

"We know that the nation is going through tough times with the second wave of COVID-19 hitting all of us. At Piaggio, we believe in providing the best services and solutions to our customers and standing with them during this pandemic," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio India in a press note sent on Friday.

For the record, Piaggio announced similar service extensions for its Indian customers back in April 2020 during the first wave of Covid-19. Back then, Piaggio rolled out service extensions for both two-wheeler and light commercial vehicle customers. This means that the company is also likely to make a similar extension announcement for its commercial vehicle customers as well.

"To support our customers in these tough times, we would be extending both warranty and free service period by one month. Given the restricted travel that customers are facing in many states, this extension would give them some relief as they will be able to use our services smoothly post the lockdown," Graffi added.

Previously two-wheeler majors such as Hero, TVS, Bajaj, Honda, etc have already announced similar initiatives.