HT Auto
Home Auto News Passenger And School Buses To Get Fire Alarm, Fire Protection System: Morth

Passenger and school buses to get fire alarm, fire protection system: MoRTH

The school buses and passenger buses will have to be equipped with a water mist-based active fire protection system and a standalone fire alarm system.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2022, 03:51 PM
The ministry said that this amendment to the automotive industry standard has been undertaken in consultation with stakeholders and experts from the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).
The ministry said that this amendment to the automotive industry standard has been undertaken in consultation with stakeholders and experts from the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).
The ministry said that this amendment to the automotive industry standard has been undertaken in consultation with stakeholders and experts from the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).
The ministry said that this amendment to the automotive industry standard has been undertaken in consultation with stakeholders and experts from the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has mandated that all passenger and school buses will have to be equipped with a fire alarm system and fire protection system. The ministry has issued a notification that says the fire alarm system and fire protection system have been made mandatory for long-distance passenger transport and school buses through an amendment in the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS).

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Transport ministry may step in to probe electric scooter fire incidents)

The school buses and passenger buses will have to be equipped with a water mist-based active fire protection system and a standalone fire alarm system. This will be applied to the buses that have been designed to manage the temperature in the passenger compartment within 50 degrees centigrade.

Fire detection, alarm and suppression systems were so far meant for fires originating from the engine compartment. But the notification said that fire incidents indicate injuries to passengers mainly happen due to heat and smoke in the passenger compartment. The notification also said that these injuries can be prevented if the heat and smoke in the passenger compartment are controlled by providing an additional evacuation time to occupants by thermal management during fire incidents.

The ministry said that this amendment to the automotive industry standard has been undertaken in consultation with stakeholders and experts from the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), a DRDO arm, working in the area of fire risk assessment, fire suppression technologies, modelling and simulation etc.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, on Tuesday, announced the implementation of strict lane rules for private buses, goods carriers. This rule will be effective from 1st April 2022.

"If a bus driver doesn't drive in the bus lane, he will be penalised with 10,000 for a first-time offence," said Kailash Gahlot. He also added that for the second time offence, a case for dangerous driving will be registered against the bus driver. The transport minister also announced that the bus driver will face punishments for the third and fourth attempts of rash driving.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2022, 03:51 PM IST
TAGS: automotive safety Morth
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

2022 Jeep Meridian SUV breaks cover in India, bookings to open in May
2022 Jeep Meridian SUV breaks cover in India, bookings to open in May
Predictive touchscreens finding increasing footprint in cars: Everything to know
Predictive touchscreens finding increasing footprint in cars: Everything to know
2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14
2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14
Mercedes-Benz T-Class van to make debut on April 26
Mercedes-Benz T-Class van to make debut on April 26
2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike
2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city