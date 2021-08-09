Over 7.67 crore fines issued since implementation of new motor vehicle law: Govt

Government officials have issued more than 7.67 crore challans for traffic violations across the country in the 23 months since the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 was implemented, transport minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament on Monday. The amended bill was passed in the Parliament on August 5, 2019.

Gadkari added that the number of challans have gone up by 291% as compared to 1.96 crore traffic violation challans issued during 23 months before the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act. He noted that the massive increment in number of fines are a result of installation of camera-/speed gun-based automatic violation detection systems.

These systems ensure strict compliance of motor vehicle and traffic rules which was almost negligible before the implementation of the new amended rules, Gadkari said. He added that this helps improve road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licences and imposition stricter penalties for violations.

A new section in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, Section 198A, deals with issues related to failure to comply with standards for road design, construction and maintenance.

The transport minister has time and again touted the need to make roads and vehicles safer as well as urged motorists to follow all traffic safety protocols to avoid any accidents or mishaps. With India being one of the countries with an alarmingly high number of road accidents, the focus has been on improving poor road design, fine reckless driving or traffic rule violators, among others.

Gadkari, last month urged carmakers in the country to concentrate more on vehicle build quality and safety features so as to bring them at par with international standards and help reduce fatalities due to road accidents on Indian roads. He added that vehicle manufacturing companies have a huge social responsibility to make sure that cars and two-wheelers do not compromise with global crash standards.

(with inputs from PTI)