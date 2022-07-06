HT Auto
Home Auto News Over 3,000 Roll Down Accidents Claimed 2,600+ Lives In Five Years In Himachal

Over 3,000 roll-down accidents claimed 2,600+ lives in five years in Himachal

Most number of such roll-down accidents took place in Shimla, making up 32% of the total accident figure at 973.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2022, 09:59 AM
A bus fell into a gorge in Sainj valley of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh (HT_PRINT)
A bus fell into a gorge in Sainj valley of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh (HT_PRINT)
A bus fell into a gorge in Sainj valley of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh (HT_PRINT)
A bus fell into a gorge in Sainj valley of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh

More than 2,600 people lost their lives in over 3,000 ‘roll-down’ accidents in Himachal Pradesh in the past five years, the state police said in a statement. The police statement comes a day after a bus fell into a gorge in Sainj valley of Kullu, causing death of 13 people and injuries to two. Such crashes have been attributed to lack of crash barriers along the roads on such hilly areas.

The as many as 3,020 "roll down" accidents in the state caused death of a total of 2,633 people in five years while caused injuries to 6,792, a press release issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said. It noted that while the total road length in the state is 38,035 km, crash barriers have been installed at only 520 km of the road length.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Improving road safety could save 30,000 lives in India annually: Study)

The press statement revealed that most number of such roll-down accidents took place in Shimla, making up 32% of the total accident figure at 973. This was followed by 425 accidents or 14 per cent in Mandi and 306 mishaps or 10 per cent in Chamba and Sirmaur each. The data also revealed that 1,679 accidents or 56 per cent of total mishaps occurred on the link roads followed by 1,185 or 39 per cent on national and state highways.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Around 42 per cent or 1,264 cases were attributed to overspeeding while dangerous driving became the primary cause in 641 or 21 per cent of accidents. Turning without care was the reason in 609 or 20 per cent of mishaps. All these make up the leading causes of accidents. 

In 51 per cent accidents or 1,530, cars were involved, this was followed by pickup vehicles in 592 mishaps and buses in 79 of them. The official statement informed that a list of black spots/clusters/stretches have been shared with the HPPWD authorities to install crash barriers. Another list of 10 vulnerable stretches in each district have also been shared. These require immediate cate.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2022, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: traffic accident car carsh road accident
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
2022 Suzuki Hayabusa rests comfortably after a challenging run to the top of Tijara mountain fort. 
Touring on new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa 2022: Eight quick observations
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection is only meant for 10 buyers
In pics: Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection is only meant for 10 buyers
Bentley Bentayga receives Equestrian Collection, gets horse-inspired accents
Bentley Bentayga receives Equestrian Collection, gets horse-inspired accents
Polestar CEO thinks current car design is arrogant, argues for a subtle approach
Polestar CEO thinks current car design is arrogant, argues for a subtle approach
Hennessey Project Deep Space aims to be the fastest car to reach 322 kmph
Hennessey Project Deep Space aims to be the fastest car to reach 322 kmph
Tesla loses top spot in global EV market, BYD snatches pole position
Tesla loses top spot in global EV market, BYD snatches pole position

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city