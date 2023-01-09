HT Auto
Home Auto News Over 2,300 Commuters Fined For Wrong Lane Driving In A Single Day In Noida

Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida

More than 2,300 motorists, including two-wheeler riders, were fined in a single day in Noida and Greater Noida for wrong-lane driving in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police informed PTI. The challans were issued during a checking campaign on Sunday on instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and under the supervision of the deputy commissioners of the three zones of the district, as per an official statement issued by the department.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2023, 15:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose only (Shrikant Singh)
File photo used for representational purpose only (Shrikant Singh)
File photo used for representational purpose only (Shrikant Singh)
File photo used for representational purpose only

Some challans were also issued for cases of drunk-driving and against motorists violating traffic rules. Over 40 fines were issued for faulty number plates, 2,361 for wrong-lane driving or riding, 44 for triple riding on two-wheelers, 507 for riding without a helmet, and 32 for seat belt rule violations. Another 128 challans were issued for no-parking violations and 77 for driving without a license.

Also Read : Delhi Police issued traffic advisory for commuters ahead of Urus-e-Mubarak

The campaign was carried out in compliance with Covid-19 norms, the drivers were checked by breath analysers as well as the details of vehicles were checked through e-challan app.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.2 kmpl | 129 bhp
₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 - 1.4 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

In a separate development, if you are driving on Yamuna Expressway, be sure you keep the speed under check. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the agency which regulates rules and is responsible for maintenance of the expressway, has reduced the speed limit, which is currently at 100 kmph for light vehicles like cars and two-wheelers, from December 15. The decision has been taken as a precautionary step to prevent accidents on this stretch due to fog.

The Yamuna Expressway is one of the busiest road networks connecting cities like Delhi, Noida, Mathura and Agra through the six-lane expressway. The YEIDA says that nearly half of all accidents that take place on Yamuna Expressway are due to over-speeding, which contributes to around 19 per cent of such incidents. During the winter months, the expressway is often engulfed in thick fog leading to pileups more often. Stationery vehicles too contribute to accidents in large numbers on the stretch.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2023, 15:50 PM IST
TAGS: challan traffic safe driving road safety
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Super_Meteor_1667737368400
New Year 2023: Get ready for these premium motorcycles set to arrive in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida
Over 2,300 commuters fined for wrong-lane driving in a single day in Noida
1934 Packard Coupe Roadster wins at vintage car show in Vadodara
1934 Packard Coupe Roadster wins at vintage car show in Vadodara
Tesla Model Y demand grows in China after discounts, lengthens waiting period
Tesla Model Y demand grows in China after discounts, lengthens waiting period
Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida
Over 2,300 vehicles penalised in a day for wrong-side driving in Noida
CESL invites bids to lease out 3,500 electric vehicles for up to five years
CESL invites bids to lease out 3,500 electric vehicles for up to five years

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city