HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Commuters Ahead Of Urs E Mubarak

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for commuters ahead of Urs-e-Mubarak

The national capital will likely experience traffic snarls on Monday due to a procession to be taken out on the occasion of the 811th Urs-e-Mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif. To avoid much pain to those travelling, the city's police issued a traffic advisory informing commuters about the likely traffic congestions.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2023, 12:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only

The advisory mentions that traffic restrictions, regulation or diversion may be imposed on areas such as Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA Market, Aurobindo Marg via Hauz Khas IIT upto Qutub Minar Mehrauli, where the procession will be taken out during the day.

Also Read : Delhi registers record 7,046 electric vehicles in Delhi

The Urus-e-Mubarak procession will pass through Lodi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas-lIT Gate, Adhcini Village, Dargah Mai Sahiba - two hours rest on Mai Sahiba Major stop on the day at Dargah Qutubddin Rahmat Tullah. The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid the mentioned roads, stretches and the area where the procession will be taken out, it said.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

The traffic advisory also mentioned that commuters going to railway stations, ISBT and IGI Airport should leave before sufficient time. It further advised commuters to avail public transport to help decongest roads.

Further, commuters have been advised to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots and avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic. The advisory added that in case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: traffic Delhi Police
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Super_Meteor_1667737368400
New Year 2023: Get ready for these premium motorcycles set to arrive in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Toyota Hilux pickup truck is available for booking again. Details here
Toyota Hilux pickup truck is available for booking again. Details here
Gloster expensive by ₹1 lakh as MG Motor hikes price across all models
Gloster expensive by 1 lakh as MG Motor hikes price across all models
Over half of all Tesla cars sold globally in 2022 were made at Giga Shanghai
Over half of all Tesla cars sold globally in 2022 were made at Giga Shanghai
Mahindra Thar 4X2 introduced at ₹9.99 lakh. Here's what it offers
Mahindra Thar 4X2 introduced at 9.99 lakh. Here's what it offers
Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens and EV6 prices hiked by up to ₹1 lakh
Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens and EV6 prices hiked by up to 1 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city