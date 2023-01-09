Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for commuters ahead of Urs-e-Mubarak

The national capital will likely experience traffic snarls on Monday due to a procession to be taken out on the occasion of the 811th Urs-e-Mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif. To avoid much pain to those travelling, the city's police issued a traffic advisory informing commuters about the likely traffic congestions.

The advisory mentions that traffic restrictions, regulation or diversion may be imposed on areas such as Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA Market, Aurobindo Marg via Hauz Khas IIT upto Qutub Minar Mehrauli, where the procession will be taken out during the day.

The Urus-e-Mubarak procession will pass through Lodi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas-lIT Gate, Adhcini Village, Dargah Mai Sahiba - two hours rest on Mai Sahiba Major stop on the day at Dargah Qutubddin Rahmat Tullah. The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid the mentioned roads, stretches and the area where the procession will be taken out, it said.

The traffic advisory also mentioned that commuters going to railway stations, ISBT and IGI Airport should leave before sufficient time. It further advised commuters to avail public transport to help decongest roads.

Further, commuters have been advised to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots and avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic. The advisory added that in case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police.

