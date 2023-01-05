Delhi registers record 7,046 electric vehicles in December

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 05, 2023

This is the national capital's highest-ever monthly EV sales

There has been a year-on-year growth of 86 per cent

Since the launch of Delhi EV Policy, the city registered 93,239 units of EVs

The Delhi EV Policy was launched on August 7, 2020

Two-wheelers contributed nearly 55 per cent in 2022 alone

Delhi has a total of 2,300 EV charging points

A total of 200 battery-swapping stations are operational across the city

Delhi is called the EV capital of the country

It aims for EVs to contribute 25% of all new vehicle registrations by 2024
The city is close to achieving two-thirds of its target
Click Here