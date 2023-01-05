Delhi registers record 7,046 electric vehicles in December

This is the national capital's highest-ever monthly EV sales
There has been a year-on-year growth of 86 per cent
Since the launch of Delhi EV Policy, the city registered 93,239 units of EVs
The Delhi EV Policy was launched on August 7, 2020
Two-wheelers contributed nearly 55 per cent in 2022 alone
Delhi has a total of 2,300 EV charging points
A total of 200 battery-swapping stations are operational across the city
Delhi is called the EV capital of the country
It aims for EVs to contribute 25% of all new vehicle registrations by 2024