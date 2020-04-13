Ola to operate in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack as healthcare transporter

The Odisha Transport Department on Sunday allowed Ola to provide 100 cabs as emergency mobility services to and from hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during the lockdown period.

The Transport Commissioner, in an order, said that Ola will provide 100 cabs in the two cities for the emergency mobility services to the public including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The state government has extended the lockdown period till April 30 to combat Covid-19.

The Regional Transports Office (Bhubaneswar-I) will coordinate with Ola for issue of passes to the vehicles to operate during the lockdown period.

The driver has to upload photo and their IDs of the passengers to their system for each trip. The persons not having IDs with them should not be allowed for any ride, said the order.

