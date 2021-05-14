Ola has announced that it will launch a new category on it app through which customers can book an electric vehicle for their rides. The new category has been launched in London, a 'global first' for the India-based ride hailing company.

The new category will be called Ola EV, The company has said that its London customers will be able to use it starting this week. According to the company, the Ola EV category will cost riders the same as a comfort category.

The company said that the decision to launch electric cabs is its first step towards its commitment to green transport networks, zero-emission travel in London. Ola will later roll out this feature on their ride hailing app to other cities around the world as well where the app-based cab aggregator is operational.

Ola EV is trying to increase the 700-odd drivers it has across London in coming days to grow this platform. It is also offering a very attractive zero per cent commission rate for the first three months for all electric rides to its drivers, which may attract talent from rivals like Uber.

Ola feels the driver-centric approach will help to significantly increase the number of fully electric taxis or private hire vehicles (PHVs) in use on the roads and will also empower riders with an additional green option for travel needs.

"Since launching in the UK, Ola has consistently looked to innovate and help solve the toughest mobility challenges. The launch of Ola EV is another great example, offering riders and drivers the opportunity to play their part in the journey to emission free rides," said Marc Rozendal, Managing Director of Ola UK.

"I am especially proud of the initiatives we are putting in place to help drivers make the switch to fully electric vehicles and that we have been able to do this at no extra cost to riders. I am excited to launch this category as a global first for Ola and while Ola EV will start in London, we can’t wait to begin expanding it across the country and cities around the world," he added.

The move comes as Ola is preparing to launch the world’s largest two-wheeler factory in Tamil Nadu to build electric two wheelers. The massive 500-acres facility called Ola Futurefactory is located in Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu. It will have an estimated capacity of 10 million units every year.

(Also read: Ola to launch its electric scooter in July in India)

"Ola is building this Futurefactory at record speed, with its first phase expected to be operational this summer and the full factory ready by next year. The company’s electric two-wheelers will be produced in this facility which will be spread across 500 acres of land with 10 production lines and a staggering capacity of 10 million units/year," Ola said.

The first electric scooter from the company will be launched soon. Ola will also provide its own charging infrastructure called Ola Hypercharger Network for its customers. "Ola will offer the most comprehensive set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter," the company said.