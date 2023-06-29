You could win a trip to Thailand by buying an electric scooter from this brand

HT Auto
Okaya EV, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced a new monsoon cashback scheme for the customers. This new scheme is valid till 31st July 2023. Consumers purchasing from the Faast series scooter will be eligible for attractive cashback rewards or stand a chance to win an exotic 4-day/3-night trip to Thailand worth Rs. 50,000.

With this offer, the customers can avail the following cashback amounts: 5,000, 2,000, 1,500, 1,000, and 500. Additionally, a few lucky winners will have the opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Thailand valued at 50,000. The trip is valid for a single person only.

To participate, customers need to purchase an Okaya EV Faast series electric vehicle, which includes the Faast F4, Faast F3, F2B, and F2T models in the Faast series product line during the scheme period.

Apart from this, the manufacturer recently announced a price hike for its electric scooters, owing to the subsidy reduction by the government of India under the amended FAME 2 scheme. The Okaya Faast F4, Faast F3, Faast F2B, and Faast F2T electric scooters' pricing has been increased significantly, revealed the EV manufacturer in an official release.

Also Read : Okaya electric scooters become pricier after FAME 2 subsidy cut. Know more

Okaya EV has said in its official statement that the price hike was necessary to align with the reduction in government subsidies for electric scooters. With the revised pricing, the Okaya Faast F4 now costs 139,951 compared to 113,999 before, while the Faast F3 now costs 129,948 compared to 104,999 before. The Faast F2B now costs 110,745, compared to 94,999 before and the Faast F2T is priced at 107,903, up from 91,999.

The EV manufacturer has said that the Okaya Faast F4 electric scooter's consumers were eligible for a subsidy of 66,000 before. However, due to the subsidy reduction, the revised amount for the scooters has been set to a maximum of 22,500, which impacted the overall pricing strategy of the manufacturer.

