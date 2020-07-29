Owners of over 1,800 vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, six vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Tuesday night in the district where Covid-19 has infected 4,904 people and claimed 40 lives so far, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for Covid-19.

"On Tuesday, 4,730 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,809 of them, while another six were impounded for violating the curbs imposed due to Covid-19 outbreak," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, ₹2,26,100 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

