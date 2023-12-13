HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News No More Drunk Driving? Us May Soon Force Carmakers To Install Anti Drunk Driving Technology In Vehicles

No more drunk driving? US may soon force carmakers to install this technology

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 08:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

US auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.

US anti-drunk driving technology
A sign warns motorists as they approach a sobriety checkpoint in Ohio. US auto safety regulators say they have taken the first step toward requiring devices in vehicles that prevent drunk or impaired driving. (AP)
US anti-drunk driving technology
A sign warns motorists as they approach a sobriety checkpoint in Ohio. US auto safety regulators say they have taken the first step toward requiring devices in vehicles that prevent drunk or impaired driving.

In 2021, Congress directed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to mandate a passive technology to try to avert more than 10,000 road deaths annually. The law requires a new technology safety standard by November 2024 if the technology is ready. There are a number of potential technologies under development that would prevent impaired people from starting a vehicle, including breath- or touch-based sensors to detect alcohol. Another potential option is using cameras to monitor eye movements to try to determine if drivers are intoxicated.

Still, NHTSA must be assured the technology works before it can require it, and then give automakers at least three years to implement it once it finalizes rules.

"We are trying to see can we get it done, does the technology exist in a way that is going to work every time," Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson said, adding that public acceptance of the technology would depend on its accuracy.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Max (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
₹ 1.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Gt Force Flying (HT Auto photo)
GT Force Flying
₹ 54,338 - 77,763**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gt Force Prime (HT Auto photo)
GT Force Prime
₹ 57,417 - 77,763**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gt Force Soul (HT Auto photo)
GT Force Soul
₹ 52,861 - 75,350**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gt Force One (HT Auto photo)
GT Force One
₹ 62,850 - 85,945**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gt Force Drive Plus (HT Auto photo)
GT Force Drive Plus
₹ 1.03 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

Carlson said there were close to 1 billion separate daily driving journeys in the United States.

Also Read : Nitin Gadkari postpones target to reduce road accidents in India by half, aims to achieve by 2030

"If it's 99.9% accurate, you could have a million false positives," Carlson said. "Those false positives could be somebody trying to get to the hospital for an emergency."

The NHTSA on Tuesday published an "advance notice of proposed rulemaking" to begin the process of gathering information on how such technology could be developed and required.

Its regulatory notice details the research and technological advancements needed to finalize regulations and options for potential rules, citing "Blood alcohol content detection, impairment-detection (driver monitoring), or a combination."

Mothers Against Drunk Driving President Tess Rowland said the group was "very pleased" with NHTSA's launch.

"We understand we still have a mountain to climb," Rowland said. "Victims and survivors are not going to let this die."

In 2021, 13,384 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths, the most recent statistics available.

Separately, Carlson will tell a US House of Representatives committee on Wednesday that U.S. traffic deaths fell 4.5% in the first nine months of the year after sharply rising during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"While we are optimistic that we're finally seeing a reversal of the record-high fatalities seen during the pandemic, this is not a cause for celebration," Carlson's written testimony says.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2023, 08:40 AM IST
TAGS: drunk driving drunk drivers traffic rule

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Boldfit Cycle Pump for Bicycle Portable Air Pump for Cycle and Bike Foot Balloon Pump Machine for Balloon High Pressure Cycle Air Pump for Bicycle, Car, Football Pump, Pump for Cycle Tyre Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Sounce Bike Phone Mount Waterproof Cell Phone Holder 360 Rotation Motorcycle Phone Case Universal Bicycle Handlebar Phone Mount with Sensitive Touch Screen Fit Below 4-7.2 Inches Smartphone
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.