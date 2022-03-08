HT Auto
Home Auto News Nissan Uses Ariya Ev's E 4orce Technology To Deliver A Bowl Of Ramen

Nissan uses Ariya EV's e-4ORCE technology to deliver a bowl of ramen

Nissan has incorporated its e-4ORCE technology of its Ariya EV in a ramen server to demonstrate the innovation. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 05:17 PM
The ramen server has two electric motors that operate independently. (Nissan)
The ramen server has two electric motors that operate independently. (Nissan)
Nissan uses Ariya EV's e-4ORCE technology to deliver a bowl of ramen
The ramen server has two electric motors that operate independently. (Nissan)
The ramen server has two electric motors that operate independently.

Nissan has released a video of its e-4ORCE Ramen Counter project that uses the technology in the new Nissan Ariya crossover electric vehicle. The video showcases a miniature-sized vehicle equipped with e-4ORCE control technology delivering a bowl of ramen from the chef to the customer without sloshing the liquid and ingredients in it.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This ramen server tray uses two electric motors that operate independently and are specially tuned by engineers that provide the mechanical tray swift and smooth acceleration, mentioned Nissan.

(Also read | Nissan creates 2.5 million Euro fund to extend support to Ukraine)

The automaker shared the e-4ORCE technology is the most advanced all-wheel control technology that manages power output as well as efficiently takes care of the braking system that will provide the vehicle with a smooth drive and stability. It also traces the driver's driving style over almost any road surface that can include wet and snowy roads without the need for changes in driving style or input. Nissan mentioned engineers who fine-tuned technology and twin electric motors to provide to offer comfort for all vehicle occupants. With the help of this, one can also minimise the motion sickness in passengers due to vehicle pitch and dive.

(Also read | Nissan India sells 6662 cars in February, Magnite boosts numbers)

Nissan unveiled this technology with its new all-electric crossover Ariya. The EV is based on an Alliance-developed EV platform. The EV's e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive model comes with 63 kWh of usable battery capacity can offer one a balanced and performance-oriented ride, added Nissan. The e-4ORCE technology, as Nissan claimed, is an offspring of the Nissan GT-R's Attesa E-TS torque split system and the Nissan Patrol's intelligent 4X4 system.

 

 

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 05:17 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Ariya Electric vehicles Electric vehicle EV EVs
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Chip crisis might see a second wave due to Russia-Ukraine conflict: Details here
Chip crisis might see a second wave due to Russia-Ukraine conflict: Details here
Sales of EVs triple in India in 2021, electric mobility picks up momentum
Sales of EVs triple in India in 2021, electric mobility picks up momentum
Nissan uses Ariya EV's e-4ORCE technology to deliver a bowl of ramen
Nissan uses Ariya EV's e-4ORCE technology to deliver a bowl of ramen
2022 BMW 8-Series, M8 debut with a host of updates: Details here
2022 BMW 8-Series, M8 debut with a host of updates: Details here
2022 Volkswagen Virtus: First Look
2022 Volkswagen Virtus: First Look

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city