HT Auto
Home Auto News Nissan to begin tests of energy management system, focus on carbon neutrality

Nissan to begin tests of energy management system, focus on carbon neutrality

Nissan has established an energy management system in Namie, Fukushima and will soon commence verification tests.The energy management system will utilise an autonomous control system that will generate 100% renewable energy for charging electric vehicles.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2022, 05:30 PM
The energy management system is part of Nissan's Ambition 2030 vision through which the company is supporting the production of energy for local use. (Nissan)
The energy management system is part of Nissan's Ambition 2030 vision through which the company is supporting the production of energy for local use. (Nissan)

Nissan has announced that it will soon start verification tests of the energy management system it has established in Namie, F. This move encompasses Nissan's Ambition 2030 vision through which the company is supporting the production of energy for local use and aiming to become carbon neutral.

The energy management system will utilise an autonomous control system that will generate cent per cent renewable energy for charging electric vehicles by sending electricity to and from them.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also read | Nissan India drives its way to two-fold jump in domestic wholesales in December)

Nissan explained that the two key problems faced by renewable energy are fluctuations in power generation caused by weather conditions and an imbalance in electricity supply and demand. Therefore, combining large-capacity EV batteries with a system that independently charges and discharges them will allow renewable energy to be used more effectively. It will help in stabilising the grid as well.

The company conveyed that its decentralised control system will enable the town’s five electric vehicles to be charged or discharged based on the amount of electricity generated by solar, wind and hydrogen fuel cells, and the electricity demand of the town’s commercial facility. To determine the appropriate timing for recharging and discharging Namie’s EVs, the system will consider their battery status and usage patterns. The automaker shared that the system may lower the peak power consumption of the commercial facility reducing electricity costs.

(Also read | Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices)

It was reported last month that the automaker is also aiming to partner with local authorities in Japan to push its net-zero goal. It has reportedly partnered with trading giant Sumitomo Corp. to work with local government in Japan seeking to become carbon-free, claimed a Bloomberg report. The companies will work with local governments will introduce EVs, electricity derived from renewable sources and car-sharing systems for residents and local businesses to reduce emissions across various segments, especially in the mobility sector.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2022, 05:30 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan EVs electric vehicles carbon neutrality electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This city begins bike ambulance service for Covid-19 patients
This city begins bike ambulance service for Covid-19 patients
Over 1,200 Mercedes S-Class sedans, one EQS recalled over faulty eCall function
Over 1,200 Mercedes S-Class sedans, one EQS recalled over faulty eCall function
Nissan to begin tests of energy management system, focus on carbon neutrality
Nissan to begin tests of energy management system, focus on carbon neutrality
Mercedes-Benz to manufacture its own EV powertrains from 2024: Report
Mercedes-Benz to manufacture its own EV powertrains from 2024: Report
Recap 2021: Top 10 most-searched car brands in the world
Recap 2021: Top 10 most-searched car brands in the world

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city