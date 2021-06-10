NHAI gets tough, debars consultancy firm from projects for 6 months. Here's why

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently informed it has debarred Lion Engineering Consultants in association with Synergy Engineering Group from engagement in future NHAI projects for a period of six months. A Show Cause Notice was issued to the firm on account of deficiencies in consultancy services.

The firm was engaged for consultancy services of Authority Engineer for supervision of 4-laning of Barhi-Hazaribagh section in the state of Jharkhand. NHAI informs that the firm failed to perform assigned duties while delivering services for the project as well as executing the provisions made in the contract agreement.

NHAI also lists out the deficiencies/discrepancies in the consultancy services which included lapses in quality control of the project, deficiency in carrying out monthly inspection, hiding information from NHAI pertaining to faulty/ inadequate pavement design, deficiencies in issuance of Non- Conformity Reports and follow-up action and laxity and negligence in supervision of work with respect to structures and quality of the project.

Consultants are relied on by NHAI to ensure quality and supervision of various projects but lapses on their part have been rather common, inviting NHAI's ire in the past as well. Earlier, Theme Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd had also been debarred for six months for poor quality work.

Under Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, NHAI has been fast-forwarding India's highway projects but at the same time, has been ensuring that there is no compromise when it comes to road quality. Special teams of experts are sent on quality checking drives to where various projects are being worked upon. These teams are also tasked with monitoring performance of consultancy firms which are responsible for keeping an eye on the construction quality.