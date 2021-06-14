New Porsche configurator lets customers design their watch to match their car

Porsche has launched a new configurator for its customers but it isn't for its sports cars this time. The configurator has been especially developed for Porsche watches that can be customized to match the colour of the bezel, the case the leather band of the watch to that of the interior and exterior of the customer'sPorsche car.

The standard Porsche Design timepiece can be customized and bought by any Porsche owner. All fourteen available colour options on the configurator are inspired by the interior and exterior of the Porsche 911. The rotors of the watches have been derived from the wheel designs of the 911 while the use of the high-tech material titanium is a tribute to the lightweight construction of the legendary sports car.

Example of a Porsche watch designed to match the Porsche 911 sports car

The special Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 has been reserved exclusively for 911 GT3 owners only. The timepiece comes with a variety of design features and materials drawn directly from the legendary sports car and can be configured accordingly.

The new configuration program is built on the Chronotimer Series 1. The case of the watches have been made using lightweight, hypoallergenic and durable titanium material. The dial is visually and functionally inspired by the rev counter of the Porsche 911. The leather strap of the watches are available with a surface finish in either black or titanium. Just like the seats of the Porsche vehicles, the straps feature contrast stitching in 19 different colour options in genuine Porsche vehicle thread.

Once the online configuration is complete, the customer will receive a unique code after which s/he can place the order for the custom watch at any authorized Porsche dealer. The watch will be manufactured in at the Porsche Design factory in Switzerland and will be delivered within 12 weeks after placing the order.

Porsche is the world's only car manufacturer with its own watch company, Porsche Design Timepieces AG. The company defines its custom watches as "a timepiece as unique and individual as the person wearing it, who in turn remains loyal to a brand."