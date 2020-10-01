The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified new motor vehicle rules that have come into effect from today (October 1). These new rules aim to ensure convenience for commuters.

The various amendments were made in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 requiring implementation of enforcement, maintenance of vehicular documents and e-challans through information technology portal. The ministry plans to use the IT services and electronic monitoring for better enforcement of traffic rules in the country. This will lead to removing harassment of drivers and would facilitate the citizens, the ministry said.

Here is what you need to know about the changes in the motor vehicle rules:

Vehicular documents such as driving licence, registration certificate and insurance documents found validated through electronic means shall not be demanded in physical forms for inspection.

Drivers can upload and maintain these documents digitally on the central governments' online portals such as Digi-locker or m-Parivahan. One can register on these apps through mobile number.

Details of disqualification/revoking of driving licences will take place digitally. It will be recorded chronologically and updated regularly.

E-Challans will also be issued digitally to traffic rule violators.

Mobile phones' use will be permitted to drivers only for route navigation.

A digital update will be made every time a driver is inspected along with the identity of the inspecting officer.