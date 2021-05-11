MV Agusta to start development of electric bikes in 2022

MV Agusta, the exotic motorcycle maker from Italy has announced that it will commence the development of its electric bikes next year. Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta informed MCN (MotorcycleNews) in an interview that the research and development of its battery-powered bikes will begin in 2022 and its first electric model will rollout ‘within the next six years’.

(Also Read: 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce makes global debut: Things to know)

Needless to say, 'six years' sound too late especially considering the fact that a majority of the bike makers such as Triumph, Kawasaki etc. are already a step ahead in the EV race. Triumph has recently showcased the TE-1 electric super-naked concept and Kawasaki is rumoured to roll out its first all-electric bike by late-2021. It has also registered the 'E-Boost' name which is likely reserved for its electric offering. At the same time, companies such as Honda, KTM, Piaggio and Yamaha have all come together to sign an agreement to create a ‘swappable batteries consortium’. (More details here)

Sardarov has said that more research is required before rolling out a product fit for MV’s clientele. "We will start working on the electric products from next year onwards, but it’s going to be more of a study on how to get there," Sardarov explained in an interview given to MCN.

(Also Read: 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce and Superveloce S break cover)

Recently, MV Agusta has also raised 30 million Euros via share capital increase. The new investment will help MV Agusta to focus on “the development of the new engines and models, the brand’s expansion into new segments, such as adventure, electric recreational and urban mobility, as well as on strengthening its global sales network."