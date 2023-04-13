Mumbai Traffic Police puns on car names to teach road safety; netizens join in

Mumbai Traffic Police's Twitter handle is a treasure trove of funny memes, witty replies and sarcasm-filled traffic advisories, all of which are posted with an aim to educate Mumbaikars in an engaging way. While road safety is a crucial subject for citizens, the awareness campaigns don't always have to be boring. Thus, the department has come up with a hilarious way of teaching road safety and traffic rules to netizens, and it is cracking up the internet.

The city's traffic department has made puns on names of car brands and models to frame some chucklesome advices for vehicles owners and commuters. ‘Say TATA to cars parked illegally’, 'MAHINDRA don't be a Bahubali on streets', ‘Follow CIVIC sense on roads’ and ‘FORTUNER favours the safe’ are some of the quick-witted advisories. These aim to educate people to drive safe, not park illegally and follow basic traffic and civic rules when on road.

The campaign has been titled - Be the true 'Ambassador' of road safety. Other phrases include ‘Don’t give us all the JAZZ about your speed', ‘PUC KIA kya’ and ‘Don’t SWIFT by a red signal!' These pun-filled advisories aim to put across a message against breaking traffic rules and overspeeding as well as getting the vehicle's pollution certificate made.

While Mumbai Traffic Police showcased its wit, netizens weren't far behind. One of the Twitter users replied to the campaign asking, “VERNA kya?" The traffic depatment replied, “ VERNA challan sir, koi ALTOnative nahin."

Earlier this year, the city's traffic police department broke the internet when its Twitter handle made a quiry comment on Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan being fined for parking in a no-parking zone. The police shared the picture of the actor's Lamborghini car along with a caption, “Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules."

