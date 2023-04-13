HT Auto
Home Auto News Mumbai Traffic Police Puns On Car Names To Teach Road Safety; Netizens Join In

Mumbai Traffic Police puns on car names to teach road safety; netizens join in

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 15:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Mumbai Traffic Police's Twitter handle is a treasure trove of funny memes, witty replies and sarcasm-filled traffic advisories, all of which are posted with an aim to educate Mumbaikars in an engaging way. While road safety is a crucial subject for citizens, the awareness campaigns don't always have to be boring. Thus, the department has come up with a hilarious way of teaching road safety and traffic rules to netizens, and it is cracking up the internet.

Pun of car brands and models have been made to frame traffic advisories for Mumbaikars. (@MTPHereToHelp/Twitter)
Pun of car brands and models have been made to frame traffic advisories for Mumbaikars. (@MTPHereToHelp/Twitter)
Pun of car brands and models have been made to frame traffic advisories for Mumbaikars. (@MTPHereToHelp/Twitter)
Pun of car brands and models have been made to frame traffic advisories for Mumbaikars.

The city's traffic department has made puns on names of car brands and models to frame some chucklesome advices for vehicles owners and commuters. ‘Say TATA to cars parked illegally’, 'MAHINDRA don't be a Bahubali on streets', ‘Follow CIVIC sense on roads’ and ‘FORTUNER favours the safe’ are some of the quick-witted advisories. These aim to educate people to drive safe, not park illegally and follow basic traffic and civic rules when on road.

Also Read : Your weekend trip to Lonavala to get costlier. Here's why

The campaign has been titled - Be the true 'Ambassador' of road safety. Other phrases include ‘Don’t give us all the JAZZ about your speed', ‘PUC KIA kya’ and ‘Don’t SWIFT by a red signal!' These pun-filled advisories aim to put across a message against breaking traffic rules and overspeeding as well as getting the vehicle's pollution certificate made.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

While Mumbai Traffic Police showcased its wit, netizens weren't far behind. One of the Twitter users replied to the campaign asking, “VERNA kya?" The traffic depatment replied, “ VERNA challan sir, koi ALTOnative nahin."

Earlier this year, the city's traffic police department broke the internet when its Twitter handle made a quiry comment on Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan being fined for parking in a no-parking zone. The police shared the picture of the actor's Lamborghini car along with a caption, “Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules."

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 15:09 PM IST
TAGS: Mumbai Traffic Police road safety safe driving
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
E-COSMOS Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (USB-LED-LAMP) ( Mix Colors)
Rs. 39
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city