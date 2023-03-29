Your weekend trip to Lonavala to get costlier. Here’s why

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 29, 2023

Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll rates will be revised from this weekend

The toll fees will be hiked by 18 per cent for all kinds of vehicles

Passenger vehicles will now have to pay 320 as toll on the expressway

This is a jump of 50, up from 270 charged currently for passenger vehicles

Toll rates will be higher for minibus and tempos at 495

If you plan to travel by bus, the toll rate has been revised to 940

The two-axle commercial trucks will have to pay 685

Bigger trucks with three-axles will now have to pay 1,630 

The 95-km long expressway sees around 1.5 lakh vehicles ply every day
