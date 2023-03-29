Your weekend trip to Lonavala to get costlier. Here’s why

Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll rates will be revised from this weekend
The toll fees will be hiked by 18 per cent for all kinds of vehicles
Passenger vehicles will now have to pay ₹320 as toll on the expressway
This is a jump of ₹50, up from ₹270 charged currently for passenger vehicles
Toll rates will be higher for minibus and tempos at ₹495
If you plan to travel by bus, the toll rate has been revised to ₹940
The two-axle commercial trucks will have to pay ₹685
Bigger trucks with three-axles will now have to pay ₹1,630
The 95-km long expressway sees around 1.5 lakh vehicles ply every day