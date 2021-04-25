More Volkswagen executives charged in 2015 diesel scandal: Report

More Volkswagen executives charged in 2015 diesel scandal: Report1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2021, 03:03 PM IST
The Volkswagen officials have been charged with abetment of fraud, tax evasion, criminal advertising and indirect false certification.
The Volkswagen officials have been charged with abetment of fraud, tax evasion, criminal advertising and indirect false certification.
Fifteen executives from Volkswagen AG and a supplier have been charged in connection with the diesel scandal that has rocked the German automaker since 2015, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.
The individuals are accused of aiding and abetting fraud in combination with tax evasion, indirect false certification and criminal advertising, DPA reported citing Klaus Ziehe, a spokesman for the Braunschweig prosecutor’s office.
The prosecutor’s office did not identify the executives. A court spokesman confirmed it has received the files, DPA said.
The trial of former Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn and four others accused of fraud linked to the diesel-rigging scandal has been postponed to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The former CEO and other managers were charged in 2019 over vehicles sold to customers with a so-called defeat device to side-step environmental tests of diesel engines
Volkswagen spokesman Nicolai Laude declined to comment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
5 min read . 11:33 AM IST
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST