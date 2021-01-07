Monthly transactions through FASTag increased by 1.36 crore in December

The monthly transactions through FASTag increased significantly by 1.36 crore in December 2020, said an official from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

"FASTag recorded 13.84 crore transactions in December, which is 10.83 percent more as compared to 12.48 crore transactions in November 2020. Similarly, toll collection through FASTag in December increased significantly by over ₹201 crores to ₹2,303.79 crore, as against ₹2,102 crores in November 2020," told the official.

(Also read: Hybrid lanes at toll plazas to remain operational till Feb 15)

With more than 2.30 crore FASTag users, it contributes over 75 percent of the total toll collection.

"The dedicated efforts of NHAI, receptive approach of highways users and other stakeholders led to stupendous increase in adoption of digital mode of transaction at the Toll Plaza," he said. In order to achieve 100 per cent e-tolling, all toll payments shall be made through FASTag from 15 February 2021. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.