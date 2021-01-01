FASTag rollout: Hybrid lanes at toll plazas to remain operational till Feb 15

To avoid inconvenience to people on account of the mandatory rollout of FASTag from Friday, hybrid lanes at toll plazas on National Highways will remain operational till February 15, the government said.

Payments can be made through FASTag as well as cash at the hybrid lanes, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways clarified.

"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has mandated fitment of FASTag with effect from 1st January, 2021, in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before 1st December, 2017," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers.

Category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons.

"It is clarified that this Central Motor Vehicle Rule stands in force as it is. However, at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on National Highways, fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till 15th February, 2021," the statement said.

In FASTag lanes, payment of fees will continue to be through FASTag only, it said.

"The Ministry has clarified that it is committed to implementation of 100 per cent E-tolling at fee plazas from 1 st January, 2021 onwards, mandated under CMV (Central Motor Vehicles) Rules, as amended," the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.