MG ZS EV to launch today with host of updates: Live and latest developments

MG Motor India will drive in the updated 2022 ZS EV (electric vehicle) in the country today with the promise of a host of changes for those looking at buying not just the product but buying into the larger clean mobility movement. While the ZS EV was first launched in the country at the start of 2020 and has since fared reasonably well considering the rather limited market for electric cars, the updated ZS EV promises to find more takers courtesy a number of factors.

MG Motor made its India debut in 2019 with the Hector but made its intentions of offering a battery-powered vehicle amply clear shortly after. The launch of the first-generation ZS EV was a bold move for a new company but one that may have also paid off.

How will the 2022 ZS EV then build on the initial successes achieved thus far?

Here are the live and latest updates from the launch of the 2022 ZS EV from MG Motor India:

Saving the environment In the last two years, MG ZS EV owners have saved approximately 70 lakh kgs of CO2, equivalent to planting 42,000 trees. Developing an EV ecosystem MG Motor India is looking to build a robust EV ecosystem to make it convenient for its EV customers to own and operate such battery-powered vehicles. Along with the new ZE EV, the automaker is also extending its customers a five-way charging ecosystem. These include free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences/offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC Superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility in five cities and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs. 2022 MG ZS EV will be a connected car MG Motor India will offer the 2022 ZS EV with i-Smart technology that will offer over 75 connected features. The vehicle is claimed to be coming with Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP) subscription model. 2022 MG ZS EV will come with Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP) subscription model. Battery power on MG ZS EV New MG ZS EV will come based on the global popular platform from UK, offering up to 622 kilometres of range. The model will be made available in two different battery packs - 51 kWh and 73 kWh. The EV will churn out 156 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds. New MG ZS EV, new exterior design The 2022 MG ZS EV will come with a significantly revised front fascia, featuring body-coloured closed panels. Other cosmetic updates include a revised bumper, sleek LED projector headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, black side body cladding, and updated rear bumper. What colour options will be available on new MG ZS EV? 2022 MG ZS EV will be available in five colour options - Arctic White, Black Pearl, Battersea Blue, Monument Silver and Dynamic Red. Cabin highlights of 2022 MG ZS EV New MG ZS EV will come with a slightly revised instrument cluster and an updated touchscreen infotainment system as well. There will be a 10.1-inch colour touchscreen as standard. Wireless phone charging and adaptive cruise control are other feature that are a part of the cabin highlights of 2022 MG ZS EV, albeit in select trims only. Dimensionally, it remains the same as the current model. Interior of 2022 MG ZS EV Recap The first-generation ZS EV created quite a lot of interest in the Indian car market. Not only was this a fully battery-powered car but one that had decent looks and very premium cabin as well. Being an MG, the ZS EV was also loaded with features. Would you pay big bucks for an EV? Much has changed since the first ZS EV made its India debut early 2020. The luxury car brands like Mercedes, Audi, Jaguar and BMW have unveiled their respective EVs here while the electric two wheeler category is continuing to witness a boisterous boom. Experts, however, mostly agree that for the electric car segment to grow, there is a need for more products in the ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh bracket. MG Motor India has plans of offering a second EV in the country, one that is more affordable than the ZS EV. Charge of the EV brigade Back in early 2020, ZS EV was launched to take on Hyundai's Kona. The options since then haven't exactly widened by much with Tata Motors having a sizable lead when it comes to battery-powered passenger cars. Its Nexon EV and Tigor EV are more affordable but then, the ZS EV has a premium trait to back itself with.

