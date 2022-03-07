HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Mg Zs Ev Launched With Improved Range, Better Features. Check Price Here

2022 MG ZS EV launched with improved range, better features. Check price here 

The latest MG ZS EV has a per-charge range of 461 kms while now offering an even more premium cabin. The price of the latest ZS EV starts at 21.99 lakh.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 12:40 PM
The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV launched with improved range, better features. Check price here 
The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.

2022 MG ZS EV (electric vehicle) was officially launched at a start price of 21.99 lakh (ex showroom) in the country on Monday. While the base price is for the Excite variant which will be available from July onwards, the Exclusive variant is already available and is priced at 25.88 lakh (ex showroom).

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

First launched here back in late 2019, the latest ZS EV from MG Motor India boasts of an improved per-charge range, styling updates on the outside and a whole lot of feature updates in the cabin. With all of these highlights, the latest ZS EV renews its battle against Hyundai Kona in what is still a rather exclusive EV space in the Indian car market.

The ZS EV forms a special part of MG Motor India's product portfolio which boasts of a number of SUVs like Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and Astor. It is the only all-electric offering from the company here at present, although a more affordable EV is also planned. The ZS EV, besides its clean energy source, also claims to offer a connected drive experience in a cabin that is premium and packed with features. “The demand for ZS EV has been encouraging since its launch, and the all-new ZS EV will further strengthen the brand connect with our EV customers," said Rajeev Chaba, President and MD at MG Motor India. “Committed to the future of electric mobility in India, we ensure a superior ownership experience by building a robust & sustainable EV ecosystem."

The latest ZS EV gets several updates to its drive trait, complete with better range.
The latest ZS EV gets several updates to its drive trait, complete with better range.
2022 MG ZS EV launched with improved range, better features. Check price here 
The latest ZS EV gets several updates to its drive trait, complete with better range.
The latest ZS EV gets several updates to its drive trait, complete with better range.

MG ZS EV - Styling updates:

The ZS EV in its latest form comes with a new front grille that helps its face take on a more stylish look. The EV also gets 17-inch tomahawk hub design alloy wheels, full LED head light and tail light units.

MG ZS EV - Cabin Highlights

The latest ZS EV continues to offer a number of features, both for convenience as well as for connectivity. The EV gets premium leather-layered dashboard, dual-pane panoramic sky roof, rear centre headrest, rear centre armrest with cup holders and rear AC vents. 

MG ZS EV - Pricing

2022 MG ZS EVPricing (ex showroom, INR)Availability
   
Excite21,99,800From July 2022 onwards
Exclusive25,88,000From March 7, 2022

MG ZS EV - Range and battery

The ZS EV now gets a more capable 50.3 kWh battery which has IP69 waterproof rating. The per-charge range now climbs to 461 kms in ideal conditions.

The motor inside the ZS EV is capable of producing 176 Ps and helps the car jump from stationery to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

MG ZS EV - Safety highlights

The latest ZS EV continues to offer a number of key safety features which include as many as six airbags and iSmart connected features. Here's more of what's on offer:

2022 MG ZS EV: Safety Highlights
 
Six airbags
Lane Change Assist
Blind-Spot Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
360-degree camera
Electric Parking Bake with Auto Hold
Hill Descent Control
Electronic Stability Control
Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System

MG ZS EV - Feature list

The ZS EV gets a 10.1-inch HD main infotainment screen with support for Androis Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch LCD driver display, five USB ports, wireless phone charging, PM 2.5 filter and a digital blutetooth key which negates the need for a physical key even to drive.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: MG ZS EV ZS EV MG MG Motor India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train professionals
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train professionals
Shared mobility platform Yulu achieves over three-million battery swaps so far
Shared mobility platform Yulu achieves over three-million battery swaps so far
Ford's future EVs could get hands-free charging technology, patent surfaces
Ford's future EVs could get hands-free charging technology, patent surfaces
2022 MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which green SUV to choose?
2022 MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which green SUV to choose?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city