2022 MG ZS EV launched with improved range, better features. Check price here
2022 MG ZS EV (electric vehicle) was officially launched at a start price of ₹21.99 lakh (ex showroom) in the country on Monday. While the base price is for the Excite variant which will be available from July onwards, the Exclusive variant is already available and is priced at ₹25.88 lakh (ex showroom).
First launched here back in late 2019, the latest ZS EV from MG Motor India boasts of an improved per-charge range, styling updates on the outside and a whole lot of feature updates in the cabin. With all of these highlights, the latest ZS EV renews its battle against Hyundai Kona in what is still a rather exclusive EV space in the Indian car market.
MG ZS EV - Styling updates:
The ZS EV in its latest form comes with a new front grille that helps its face take on a more stylish look. The EV also gets 17-inch tomahawk hub design alloy wheels, full LED head light and tail light units.
MG ZS EV - Cabin Highlights
The latest ZS EV continues to offer a number of features, both for convenience as well as for connectivity. The EV gets premium leather-layered dashboard, dual-pane panoramic sky roof, rear centre headrest, rear centre armrest with cup holders and rear AC vents.
MG ZS EV - Pricing
|2022 MG ZS EV
|Pricing (ex showroom, INR)
|Availability
|Excite
|21,99,800
|From July 2022 onwards
|Exclusive
|25,88,000
|From March 7, 2022
MG ZS EV - Range and battery
The ZS EV now gets a more capable 50.3 kWh battery which has IP69 waterproof rating. The per-charge range now climbs to 461 kms in ideal conditions.
The motor inside the ZS EV is capable of producing 176 Ps and helps the car jump from stationery to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.
MG ZS EV - Safety highlights
The latest ZS EV continues to offer a number of key safety features which include as many as six airbags and iSmart connected features. Here's more of what's on offer:
|2022 MG ZS EV: Safety Highlights
|Six airbags
|Lane Change Assist
|Blind-Spot Detection
|Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
|360-degree camera
|Electric Parking Bake with Auto Hold
|Hill Descent Control
|Electronic Stability Control
|Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System
MG ZS EV - Feature list
The ZS EV gets a 10.1-inch HD main infotainment screen with support for Androis Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch LCD driver display, five USB ports, wireless phone charging, PM 2.5 filter and a digital blutetooth key which negates the need for a physical key even to drive.