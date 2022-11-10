MG tops India Sales Satisfaction study for second consecutive year. Check top 3

The study conducted by JD Power and NielsenIQ also found out that millennials and Gen Z customers remain hard to please.

MG Motor India has topped JD Power and NielsenIQ's 2022 India Sales Satisfaction Index Study for the second consecutive year, with a score of 881. It was followed by Toyota with a score of 878 and Hyundai with a score of 872. The study is based on responses from 6,618 new vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between January and December 2021. The study was conducted from June through September of 2022.

The study documents new-vehicle owners' satisfaction with sales process by examining their satisfaction on six factors, in order of their importance. These include delivery process (20%), dealer facility (18%), paperwork completion (17%), working out the deal (15%), sales consultant (15%), and brand website (14%). The study only examines the after-sale satisfaction in the mass market segment.

The study also stated that there has been an increase of 28 index points on a 1,000-point scale, of customers with a seamless product discovery engagement. More than one-third or 36% of customers in the country also mentioned that the product discovery engagement was not seamless. “With customers returning to the showrooms for their purchase, a seamless product discovery will aid satisfaction and will drive dealer referrals," said Sandeep Pande, lead of the automotive practice India, NielsenIQ

Other additional findings were also mentioned in the report. The study mentioned that nearly one-third or 27% of customers faced one or more issues during their commercial engagement with the dealers. Satisfaction of these customers dropped 26 points compared with those who do not experience any such issues.

The study also found out that millennials and Gen Z customers remain hard to please. They were the least satisfied with an overall satisfaction of 852 points. This reflects lower satisfaction in product discovery engagement as 41% of this cohort citing issues as compared to 33% among older customers.

