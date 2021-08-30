MG Motor to honour Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel, may gift Astor SUV.

MG Motor has announced that it will felicitate Indian athlete Bhavina Patel, who won Silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, with a new car. The company's President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba made the announcement on Sunday.

India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel lost to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles final - Class 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat.

MG Motor has not officially announced which car it will gift Bhavina Patel after her heroics. The carmaker is all set to debut its new offering for the Indian markets soon. MG Astor SUV will be the Chinese-owned British carmaker's fifth car in India after Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and ZS EV SUVs.

MG partially revealed the Astor SUV a few days back when the carmaker rolled out details on the car's AI technology. 2021 Astor SUV will look similar to the ZS EV in terms of exterior design. However, the smart and connected SUV will come with a host of features and technologies onboard.

MG Astor SUV will come equipped with a new Concept of Car as a Platform (CAAP) software which is claimed to be formed on the new age smart technologies such as Machine Learning, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence among others.