After recording its best ever month in March since beginning India operations, MG Motor has failed to sustain its growth in April. MG Motor India could sell 2,565 units of vehicles last month, a sharp drop from 5,528 units it sold in the previous month.

However, the April 2021 sales figures appear a massive growth compared to the same month last year, when the carmaker could not sell a single car due to nationwide lockdown.

MG Motor India has recently shut its production facilities for one week to conserve industrial oxygen so that it can be diverted to the healthcare segment. The carmaker said it is currently left with no stock at its Halol plant in Gujarat.

Currently MG Motor India has a backlog of more than three months across its product line which includes SUVs like Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and ZS EV. The carmaker said its production and vehicle dispatches to dealers in April was significantly higher than the sales figures.

"Going forward, the carmaker does not see any deterioration in demand. However, supply-chain constraints would continue in the month of May 2021. The production will be impacted by the shortage of semiconductor chips globally and the limitation in working hours due to curfews and lockdowns in various parts of the country," MG Motor said in a statement issued today.

MG Motor India has also recently joined hands with Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases to help it increase production of oxygen for medical usage. The move came at a time when the second wave of Covid-19 leading to a surge in infections across the country.

"In these times, our efforts are directed towards keeping people safe and maximising service to the communities," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.