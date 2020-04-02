MG Motor announces hunt for affordable ventilator to fight coronavirus in India

Automobile manufacturer MG Motor India on Thursday said it has launched a hunt for a quick-to-produce ventilator design to serve patients affected by coronavirus with the company earmarking ₹10 lakh grant for the best design concept.

The car maker will also provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its Halol (Gujarat) manufacturing facility to ensure swifter market deployment, MG Motor India said in a statement.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to a dire need of ventilators to take care of the growing number of patients. There is an extreme shortage of ventilators in the country and those available are very expensive for mass adoption," MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said.

Stating that MG Motor India is committed to fighting this pandemic, he said, "Incentivising medical innovation through a financial grant to the most viable prototype is the most effective channel to do our bit for the community."

After evaluation by a team of medical experts, the best ventilator design concept will receive a grant of ₹10 lakh from MG Motor India, the company said.

The car maker has called for submission of these entries under the MG Developer Program & Grant on its website.

"In keeping with the critical need for swift deployment of affordable ventilators, the last date of submitting applications is April 15, 2020," the company said.

