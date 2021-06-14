MG Hector Plus turned into Covid-19 mobile testing, vaccination unit in Gujarat

MG Motor India has converted a Hector Plus seven-seater SUV into a mobile Covid-19 testing and vaccination unit and has donated it to the authorities in Halol, Gujarat. The vehicle will be used as a Dhanvantari Rath for Covid-19 and other mobile healthcare services in the area.

The first unit of the Hector Plus mobile testing unit was handed over to the Executive Magistrate and Mamlatdar of Halol in the presence of various other officials. The SUV will be used by healthcare professionals to collect samples for RT-PCR tests safely in the affected locations as well as to execute the vaccination drive in remote areas. "Mobile health services are the need of the hour... and in line remains our focus towards serving the communities in the best manner possible," said Rajeev Chaba, President and MD of the company.

As a part of its MG Sewa initiative, the company recently also launched various other resources including MG Healthline for its customers for providing them with medical assistance. The company also recently offered a 200-bed facility for Covid-19 patients in Gurugram with an online healthcare platform Credihealth.

Handing over of the MG Hector Plus SUV to the authorities in Gujarat

Last month, MG Motor delivered eight units of retrofitted Hector ambulances equipped with modern life-saving systems to Nagpur local authorities. This was a part of 100 such vehicles requested by Road Transport and Highways Ministry for both Nagpur and Vidarbha regions. In April, the company partnered with Devnandan Gases in Gujarat to ramp up the oxygen production by 36% within a month at one of the latter's plants in Vadodara with an aim to further increase it to 50% soon.

Various other carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda Cars India, Mahindra and Mahindra , Skoda India, Ford India, among others, have also contributed to the battle against the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. Recently, Tata Motors supplied 25 Winger Ambulances to the Health Department of Gujarat, as part of an order for 115 ambulances.