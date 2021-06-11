Tata Motors on Friday announced it had supplied 25 Tata Winger Ambulances to the Health Department of Gujarat, part of an order for 115 ambulances. The vehicle induction ceremony was held in Gandhinagar in the presence of several key political figures in the Gujarat government.

The entire order bagged by Tata Motors consists of 25 basic life support ambulances and 90 ambulance shells. The Tata Winger, as per the company, is likely to play a crucial role in assisting medical professionals and to aid patients in need of urgent care. The company claims it can be adapted to cater to all type of patient transportation, including Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support range.

Engineered specially for Covid-19 patient transportation, Tata Winger has a partition to keep the driver section separate from the back area. For swift yet safe transport of patients, the modular underpinnings and monocoque chassis are completed by independent suspension set up. "The Tata Winger ambulance is designed keeping in focus the need of the patient and the healthcare system," said Vinay Pathank, VP, Product Line (SCV) at Tata Motors. "The Winger ambulance has proven to be a trusted partner to healthcare organisations and has saved countless lives as a result of its ergonomic, efficient design and performance."

Tata Motors also offers Magic Express Ambulance and LP410 Ambulance, with double stretcher.