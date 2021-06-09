Product plans remain unchanged, digital outreach remains the focus: MG Motor

MG Motor has had busy last two years since it made its official debut in India with the Hector SUV. While targeting the mid-size SUV segment may have been an obvious choice, the company has since launched the ZS-EV, Hector Plus and the more premium Gloster SUV here while looking at strengthening its digital presence to reach out to existing and prospective customers. In times of Covid-19, digital strategies remain at the core of MG Motors India even as it also backs subscription-based models to pick up pace.

Much like most automakers in the country, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hasn't been kind to MG. After launching Gloster and Hector Plus, a pause was necessitated due to restrictions and lockdowns in most of the country. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice-President at the company, admits that the upcoming months are likely to remain a challenge for the industry as a whole but strikes a hopeful note as well. "We are not expecting a total rebound but something near it," he tells HT Auto. "I think from July or August the industry can start going forward in measured way and then one has to see how it moves ahead from there as no one knows what lies ahead and when wave three comes into picture."