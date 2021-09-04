Mercedes-Benz teases upcoming EQE electric sedan

Mercedes-Benz has teased its upcoming EQE sedan on its social media pages. This upcoming new model will find its place below the luxury automaker's EQS. Mercedes-Benz has a few products such as GT 63 S E Performance, a new Maybach model up its sleeves to showcase in the IAA Munich Motor Show that will be held from September 7 in Germany.

This list also constitutes the EQE sedan.

It is being speculated that this new electric model will be smaller in comparison to the EQS sedan. The teaser posted on the brand's Facebook page does not reveal any detail other than the shot of the reflection of the EQE car with a full-width LED light bar. This design is similar to that of EQS and if noticed carefully, one can also find an EQE 350 badge. The previous teasers by the automaker have given the brand's followers an idea of the new hyper screen layout. This feature is one of the highlights of the car as it combines three display screens under a single piece of glass.

The recently unveiled GT 63 S E Performance will also make its grand appearance at the auto show. Claimed as the most powerful car, this is the first sport plug-in hybrid model from the luxury automaker. It is a four-door coupe that boasts a new steering wheel.

The hybrid model is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine produced by Mercedes-Benz. It can generate an output of 630 bhp of power and 900 Nm of torque. Its electric motor can create a power of 201 bhp and a peak torque of 320 Nm. This takes the total power output of the car to 831 bhp and a massive torque of 1470 Nm. This power can push the new model to touch the speed of 100 kmph from zero in a mere 2.9 seconds. It boasts a top speed of 316 kmph.