Mercedes-Benz T-Class van to make debut on April 26

To get its foothold in the premium entry segment, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to introduce its premium van T-Class next month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2022, 05:18 PM
Mercedes-Benz T-Class van.  (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz T-Class van.  (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz T-Class van.  (Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz T-Class van. 

Mercedes-Benz has announced it will unveil its new small T-Class van on April 26. Mercedes-Benz T-Class van promises a spacious and variable interior with a sporty design. With the introduction of this premium small van, Mercedes‑Benz Vans is trying to expand its portfolio for the private customer market.

Made especially to suit active lifestyles, the Mercedes-Benz T-Class van offers spacious interiors along with practical sliding doors, connectivity, a high-quality appeal and standard safety features that the premium automaker provides. Mercedes-Benz has not revealed any information on the technical specs of the upcoming premium compact van.

(Also read | Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series unveiled to celebrate 55 years of AMG)

This model from the German premium automaker is an effort to get hold of customers who desire luxury but at an entry-level price point. The Mercedes-Benz T-Class is being expected to be more premium than the Mercedes Citan, which is smaller in size compared to the V-Class. A report suggests that the T-Class segment will offer a range of internal combustion engines and it may also get an option of Renault-sourced 1.3-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engines.

(Also read | Mercedes, Stellantis to build third EV battery factory)

Last year, Mercedes-Benz introduced a new minivan called Citan in both van and tourer versions. The new Mercedes-Benz Citan is based on Renault Kangoo and comes with wide sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle. It also offers sufficient space in the interior and also is easy to load and unload. This minivan is powered by 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and offers powers in the range of 75 hp to 116 hp. It has also been reported that the automaker wants to bring in an electric version of this minivan called e-Citan this year. The electric version of the vehicle will be driven by a 75 kilowatt and up to 245 Nm strong electric motor.

 

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2022, 05:18 PM IST
TAGS: Mercdes-Benz Mercedes-Benz T-Class Mercedes-Benz Citan
