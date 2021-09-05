Mercedes-Benz set to introduce its first all-electric AMG model

The brand recently revealed Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance hybrid model which will also make its grand premiere in the auto show. The automaker claims it to be the most powerful AMG model ever. This hybrid car boasts a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine and an electric powertrain. While the former can generate a power of 630 bhp of power and 900 Nm of torque, the latter can create a power of 201 bhp and a peak torque of 320 Nm, taking the combined output of the car to 831 bhp and a massive torque of 1470 Nm. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance can touch the speed of 100 kmph from zero in just 2.9 seconds and sports a top speed of 316 kmph.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz to use fossil fuel-free steel for its future cars)

With these subsequent unveilings that comprise EQE electric sedan and the all-electric AMG model, Mercedes-Benz is speeding up its electrification process to attain its goal of going all-electric by 2030.