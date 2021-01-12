Mercedes-Benz ropes in Roger Federer for promo campaign of all-new S-Class

Mercedes-Benz is known to collaborate with some of the biggest names across the world for its product promotion, this time around it has shaken hands with Roger Federer, one of the top Tennis players in the world.

The Swiss sportsman is currently ranked no.5 in the world as of November 2020 and in a recently launched Mercedes advertisement, he can be seen using the all-new S-Class to relax and drive around in his fast-paced life.

From global leaders to the world's top CEOs, some of the most powerful men have been seen using the Mercedes-Benz S-Class which has gained a reputation for being one of the most preferred choices for top honchos across the world. And in the latest iteration, the S-Class has been claimed to be better than ever. The car has been priced from $109,800 in the US which is close to $15,550 costlier than its predecessor. After its debut in the international markets, the car will also knock on the Indian doors by late 2021 or early 2022.

Powering the new Mercedes-Benz S 500 is a mild hybrid turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine which delivers 429 HP (320 kW / 435 PS) of power and 384 lb-ft (521 Nm) of peak torque. Its EQ Boost function adds another 21 HP and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm) of torque to aid acceleration. For buyers demanding high performance, the car is also offered with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 496 HP (503 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, along with its own EQ Boost function.

The base S 500 4MATIC Luxury Line comes with standard features such as air suspension, a panoramic glass sunroof, LED lights, soft-close doors and 19-inch alloy wheels.