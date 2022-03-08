Mercedes-Benz recalls EQS EV in US over loose electrical connection

Mercedes-Benz issued a recall for its EQS EV in the US due to a loose electrical connection from a ground connection of the left headlight. It may also lead to a fire.

Mercedes-Benz has recalled its EQS electric vehicle in the US because of an electrical connection issue that is being guessed as not having a secured connection. Mercedes believes that if not solved, this can potentially lead to a fire situation, though none such incident has been reported yet.

This is the second recall of the EV by the premium luxury automaker.

The issue seems to be arising from a ground connection of the left headlight which may disable the light making it dangerous to drive after sunset. This issue can also lead to a fire-like situation that pushed Mercedes to issue a recall. The recall constitutes of 24 vehicles that were delivered to the United States, three EQS 450s, sixteen EQS 450s+, four EQS 580s and one 53 AMG model.

According to NHTSA, an improper electrical connection can increase the risk of fire and in this case, in addition to the formerly mentioned risk, there is also a possibility of a crash if the headlights lose their functionality. Owners with defective models will receive notification by April 29. Dealers will go through the ground connection and auxiliary heater electrical connection and repair them if necessary, free of cost.

As per a report by InsideEVs, this problem is present in vehicles that were produced between May 26 and December 23. Following this batch, a change was implemented by the automaker in the plant that eliminated this defect in the batches that were manufactured after December 23. Mercedes-Benz found this issue in two EQS test electric vehicles, hence it quickly acted to resolve the issue at the source. Hence, the number of defective EVs is low

